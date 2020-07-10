East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Heat Advisories will likely remain in effect for East Texas through the upcoming weekend…if not into the early part of next week. Heat Index Values are likely to remain at 105° or more during the heat of the day…from 2 PM through 8 PM each day. Please take this heat seriously. More people die from heat related illnesses than any other weather related event. Please stay HYDRATED. Drink plenty of water. Low temperatures should remain in the mid to upper 70s along with highs in the upper 90s through mid-week. Skies should be mostly sunny/clear to partly cloudy through the entire forecast period. Winds should remain out of the south to southwest at 5-10 mph with a few higher gusts. Stay Cool, East Texas and have a great weekend.