Local school districts change dress code to help parents

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - The start of the new school year is coming quickly, and for most families that means buying new school supplies and uniforms, but this year some local school districts are checking “new uniforms” off your shopping list. Lufkin and Henderson ISD have made changes to their dress code policy to help take away some financial burden off of parents.
Henderson ISD Director of Communications David Chenault tells us “obviously a lot of people are impacted financially by COVID and stuff. Not because they’re students or have children in the school district but because of jobs and that kind of stuff. So we wanted to do whatever we could to make sure that we alleviate that impact as much as possible. A big expense for most families is school clothing.”
For this upcoming school year, Henderson ISD will give Kindergarten through eighth-grade students the opportunity to wear more casual clothing like t-shirts, jeans, and athletic bottoms.
“It’s not a big change really, but it’s enough that it allows them to wear the same kind of clothes that they probably already have in their closet right now. So they don’t have to go out and buy a whole new wardrobe,” says Chenault.
One Henderson ISD parent, Ken Sabella II, is thankful for the flexibility and for the chance for families to focus on making important decisions for their student’s education in the fall.
He says, “I think a lot of them [parents] are confused on what they’re going to do right now. My understanding is there’s two options now -- online learning or coming to school. And so that’s one less thing they have to worry about running and getting uniforms.”
Henderson ISD says this uniform change is temporarily in place for this school year only and that they’re working on other ways outside of the classroom to help their parents students.
