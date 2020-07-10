Jarvis College cancels sports, keeps instruction online for fall semester

As we are staying online, we will not participate in any sports for the fall 2020 semester; however, we will honor athletic and performance scholarships. To ease students’ financial stress, we also have developed a balance forgiveness program. Please contact Ms. Paula Love, Vice President for Finance and Administration, at 903-730-4890, ext. 2701 for additional details. Keeping the JCC family safe and providing our students with access to an affordable and optimal learning experience are our primary goals. Newman wants students to know that through the online learning environment, “Wherever you are, we are!”