Friday Afternoon Forecast At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! We made it to the end of another work week and thankfully it’s going to be a beautiful and sunny day! With our ample supply of sunshine there does come risks for today and this weekend, however, as afternoon highs are expected to climb into the middle 90s today and upper 90s for both Saturday and Sunday. On top of our already hot temperatures, heat index values will make it feel well over 100 degrees during this timeframe and a few areas very well might see values closer to or above 110 degrees so please stay safe, cool, and hydrated this weekend if you are planning on making any outdoor plans. Rain chances are pretty much at zero for the next seven days as higher pressure builds over our area, with the exception of Saturday. During the afternoon on Saturday, there will be a line of showers and storms pushing south through Oklahoma and there is a slight chance that those showers and storms might hold together long enough to bring some rain to our northern counties, mainly areas north of Interstate 20. It’s not very likely we will see this rain, but it is still worth mentioning. More sunshine and hot conditions to persist throughout the rest of the next workweek. Morning lows kick off in the middle to upper 70s before highs climb back into the upper 90s, with a few folks potentially seeing 100 degrees during the heat of the day on Monday. Y’all be safe this weekend!