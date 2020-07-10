East Texas Ag News: Texas hay prices remain firm to steady this week

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The USDA weekly hay report for the state of Texas says Hay trades are mostly steady to firm in all Regions.
According to the US Drought Monitor, drought conditions have improved in the Southern and Central regions of the state. However, lack of moisture and above normal temperatures have expanded the drought area in the Panhandle and West Texas.
The Texas A&M Forest Service is concerned arid weather will create conditions for a severe late-summer wildfire season.
Poor pasture conditions in the Panhandle and the West has many producers culling deeper into their herds as supplemental feeding has become the new norm.
