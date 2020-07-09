Tyler man sentenced to 11 years for uploading child porn on social media

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for uploading hundreds of files of child pornography onto his social media account.
Matthew Kyle Landua pleaded guilty in Judge Jack Skeen’s courtroom Thursday and received the 11 year sentence as part of a plea deal. He was charged with second-degree possession of child pornography.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit released to KLTV, Tyler police contacted the sheriff’s office on March 25, 2019 about a case they had been looking into but discovered the case was from the sheriff’s office jurisdiction. A report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children showed 49 files containing child pornography had been uploaded to Tumblr under the username “youngisbetter.”
A subpoena traced the IP address to a home on County Road 178, for which the investigator was able to get a search warrant. The investigator interviewed Landua, who confirmed the name on the Tumblr account, according to the affidavit.
A judge signed a search warrant for all stored, uploaded and shared photographs and videos on the Tumblr account. Some of the images had adult men showing sexual behavior on the children, according to the affidavit.
The requested records were returned on Aug. 15, 2019 and showed about 410 files contained child pornography.
