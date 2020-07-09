Shooting in Van Zandt County injures woman; suspect shot by officers

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A woman was taken to the hospital, as well as a male suspect, following a disturbance which led to a officer-involved shooting in Van Zandt County Thursday.
According to the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a disturbance in progress with gunshots on Van Zandt County Road 2204, just outside the City Of Canton on Thursday.
Van Zandt County Deputies along with Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers and Canton Police Department Officers arrived at the residence and encountered a male suspect who began firing a weapon which presented an immediate danger to responding officers and the victim on scene. The sheriff’s office said the suspect was subsequently shot by responding officers.
The victim was transported to a local hospital where she is believed to be in stable condition.
The male suspect was transported to a local hospital for his injuries where he remains in the custody of the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said The Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Rangers, have also been called to assist on the investigation and Rangers are currently on scene with local authorities. The investigation is ongoing.
