Longview ISD seeks input on returning to campus for 2020-21 school year

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - As Longview Independent School District prepares for the 2020-21 school year, district leaders want to know how families, faculty, and staff feel about returning to campus in the fall.
KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum spoke with LISD’s Elizabeth Ross about an upcoming survey that will be available online for parents and district employees to ask for their input about how to better handle the coming school year.
District leaders will use the results from the survey to draw up plans for the new school year, which could include returning to campus, learning remotely, or a combination of the two.
