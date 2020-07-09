Liberty Hall invites you to tune in to celebrate 90th anniversary this Saturday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler has planned a summer of celebration to mark the 90th anniversary of the historic Liberty Hall.
Liberty Hall, which is owned by the City of Tyler, is holding its next Liberty Live: Concerts from the Couch virtual event on Saturday, July 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. during Hit the Bricks.
Artists to be featured include Cody Norman, Covenant Olatunde, Lucas Kelm, and 2nd Childhood.
While the city says it would love to celebrate its 90th year with the community in person, the theater will remain closed through Aug. 31 due to COVID-19 precautions.
