East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Well…as the song goes… “The Heat Is On”, and it will be for the next several weeks. High pressure building in from the west will keep rain chances near zero and allow afternoon high temperatures to climb into the upper 90s starting this weekend and continuing through the next week if not more. Lows should remain in the middle to upper 70s and winds out of the southwest to south at 5-10 mph with a few higher gusts. Mostly Sunny to occasionally partly cloudy skies are expected. Heat Advisories for the western counties are in effect until at least Saturday evening, and more advisories are likely for eastern and central counties very soon. Please HYDRATE and stay out of the direct sun if possible. Get into the shade or into the air conditioning as often as possible. Check on the elderly. Make sure that they are cool and hydrated. Make sure your outdoor pets have a cool place to escape the heat and have plenty of cool water to drink. Stay Cool, East Texas.