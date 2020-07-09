East Texas Ag News: Cattle prices higher this week

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Compared to last week, all classes of feeder steers and heifer feeder price averages ended 3 to 6 dollars higher, according to the East Texas Livestock report out of Crockett.
The report also says feeder buyers were aggressive with strong demand for all classes of feeder calves.
Slaughter cows ended 2 dollars higher but slaughter bulls ended firmly to 3 dollars lower.
The market’s post-holiday run was light as the beef industry begins to gear up for the second half of 20-20.
Other factors affecting the market prices include drought areas in the summer grazing country, as well as the backlog of market-ready fats.
