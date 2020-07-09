Crews respond to house fire north of Longview

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Fire crews responded to a house fire just north of Longview Thursday afternoon.
It happened at a home in the Woodlands subdivision off Alpine Rd.
According to firefighters on the scene, residents saw or smelled smoke and called 911 around 1:40 p.m. Smoke was showing from a roof corner as firefighters arrived.
Units from Judson and Longview fire responded to the scene. The fire was put out in several minutes. The Gregg County Fire Marshal is investigating.
No injuries were reported and no cause has been determined at this time. Firefighters said it could have been much worse if the residents hadn’t caught it so quickly.
