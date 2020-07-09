3 arrested after brief standoff with Smith County deputies at Van Highway residence

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Sheriff’s deputies are at a scene on Hwy 110 in the county.
The scene is near a residence, where multiple sheriff’s office vehicles and a SWAT vehicle have descended. It is on Hwy 110 north of Loop 323.
From the Smith County Sheriff’s Office:
On July 2, 2020 at approximately 8:15 a.m., a Smith County Deputy was actively searching for a known subject with a felony warrant. This individual is identified as Lisa Renee Link – 36 of Tyler. As the Deputy drove past a residence in the 4500 block of the Van Hwy, he observed Link standing outside beside a car. She was accompanied by a white male who was later identified as Johnny Charles Pointon – 48 of Tyler. As the Deputy pulled into the driveway of this residence, both individuals quickly ran into the house.
Upon the arrival of additional personnel a perimeter was established around the residence. Negotiators were called to the scene but could not establish contact with the individuals inside of the residence. The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force arrived on location. At approximately 9:30 a.m., Task Force members made entry into the residence and arrested three felony suspects who had attempted to conceal themselves in the attic.
Lisa Link was booked into the Smith County Jail for felony warrants of Parole Violation and Driving While Intoxicated. She was also booked in for the on-site charges of Resisting Arrest and Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility.
Johnny Pointon was taken into custody for four outstanding felony warrants. He was transported to UT Health Tyler for treatment and will be booked into the Smith County Jail following his release.
A third individual located inside of the residence was identified as Chandra Lanell Brass – 44 of Tyler. She was booked into the Smith County Jail for the felony warrant of Possession of a Controlled Substance and a warrant for Possession of Marijuana. She was also charged with the onsite offense of Resisting Arrest.
Additional charges may be forthcoming.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.