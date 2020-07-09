3 arrested after brief standoff with Smith County deputies at Van Highway residence

On July 2, 2020 at approximately 8:15 a.m., a Smith County Deputy was actively searching for a known subject with a felony warrant. This individual is identified as Lisa Renee Link – 36 of Tyler. As the Deputy drove past a residence in the 4500 block of the Van Hwy, he observed Link standing outside beside a car. She was accompanied by a white male who was later identified as Johnny Charles Pointon – 48 of Tyler. As the Deputy pulled into the driveway of this residence, both individuals quickly ran into the house.