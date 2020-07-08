8-year-old Tatum ISD student killed in car wreck described as ‘sweet, vibrant, outgoing spirit’

TATUM, Texas (KLTV) - Tatum ISD officials confirm that one of their young students was killed in a car wreck that happened on Sunday in Harrison County.
The child was in second grade in the district. She has been identified as Paizley Jeffries-Rhodes. The district described Paizley as a “sweet, vibrant, outgoing spirit.” They said she had a larger-than-life personality and a smile that would illuminate any room she was in, and that she loved anything that sparkled.
Visitation will be held Friday, July 10 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. at Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall.
The funeral will be held Saturday, July 11 at 3 p.m. at Bar None Cowboy Church in Tatum.
The school also shared suggestions for parents of Paizley’s friends and classmates who may need help coping with her death.
