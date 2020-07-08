8-year-old Tatum ISD student killed in car wreck described as ‘sweet, vibrant, outgoing spirit’

Tatum ISD (Source: Facebook)
By Stephanie Frazier | July 8, 2020 at 12:26 PM CDT - Updated July 8 at 12:26 PM

TATUM, Texas (KLTV) - Tatum ISD officials confirm that one of their young students was killed in a car wreck that happened on Sunday in Harrison County.

The child was in second grade in the district. She has been identified as Paizley Jeffries-Rhodes. The district described Paizley as a “sweet, vibrant, outgoing spirit.” They said she had a larger-than-life personality and a smile that would illuminate any room she was in, and that she loved anything that sparkled.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 10 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. at Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall.

The funeral will be held Saturday, July 11 at 3 p.m. at Bar None Cowboy Church in Tatum.

The school also shared suggestions for parents of Paizley’s friends and classmates who may need help coping with her death.

Posted by Tatum ISD on Wednesday, 8 July 2020

Three others were seriously injured in the wreck.

Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.