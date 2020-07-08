Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! After a very rainy first half of the work week, skies will begin to trend a bit drier this afternoon. Some scattered showers and thundershowers will be possible through the afternoon and evening, but not everyone will see the rain. Without our mostly cloudy skies and likely rain chances, our afternoon will be warm and humid as highs reach near 90 degrees but heat index values will make it feel closer to or greater than 100 degrees. A fair mix of sun and clouds for our Thursday with only a few scattered showers/thundershowers possible. With most of East Texas trending dry tomorrow, we will start to see a big warm up with highs jumping back into the middle 90s. This warming trend continues into the weekend and the first half of next week with the majority of East Texas warming into the middle to upper 90s during the heat of the day. Skies will remain dry throughout the rest of this forecast period as well, so enjoy any little shower you get today and tomorrow before the tap runs dry!