Waskom man pleads to 35 years in prison for aggravated kidnapping of woman, 3 children

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man who was accused of kidnapping his common-law wife and her children and holding them against their will in 2019 has reached a plea agreement in court.
Ronnie Rinehart, 34, of Waskom, pleaded to 35 years in prison Wednesday in Judge Jack Skeen’s courtroom.
Rinehart had been indicted on three counts of aggravated kidnapping for an incident in December 2019. He reportedly took his common-law wife and her three children, ages 6, 8 and 9 tied and gagged them and allegedly threatened them with a knife.
Tyler police reported the mother stabbed Rinehart in the back during the struggle. She and her children escaped the apartment and called the police.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.