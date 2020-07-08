Sheriff seeking suspects scattering tire-flattening, hoof-harming caltrops on Toll 49

A caltrop is a device with four metal points arranged so when any three are on the ground, the fourth projects upward as a hazard to the hooves of horses or to pneumatic tires. This device is a tire deflation device and is a prohibited weapon by the Texas Penal Code (Chapter 46 section 46.05). A person commits an offense if the person intentionally or knowingly possesses, manufactures, transports, repairs, or sells a tire deflation device. This offense is a state jail felony.