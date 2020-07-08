2 people shot, 2 suspects taken into custody in Van Zandt County

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two people were injured and two people were arrested following a shooting Wednesday evening in Van Zandt County.
According to the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies were dispatched to the area of FM 198 and FM 1651 in reference to shots fired and two shooting victims being injured. Sheriffs Deputies and Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers arrived in the area, located the shooting victims and rendered life-saving first aid.
The sheriff’s office said one of the victims was transported by Air Ambulance to Dallas and the other by ground to Tyler. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
An immediate search for the shooting suspects was also initiated and two suspects were located and immediately taken into custody. The immediate crime scene along with two additional sites were secured and processed by Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigators.
The sheriff’s office said the two shooting suspects are still in custody and both are being held at the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.
They said the investigation is still on-going and more details will be released when they are available.
