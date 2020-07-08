East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Fair to Partly Cloudy skies are expected through tomorrow, then a mostly sunny sky is likely. High pressure is moving eastward from the SW U.S. and will settle over East Texas for several days, keeping us mainly clear and rather hot. Heat index values will be above 100 degrees each day, during the heat of the day, and in some areas, it may be above 105 degrees for a few hours. Please use extra caution if/when you are outdoors, especially during the afternoon/early evening hours. Heat Advisories go into effect on Thursday for the NW sections of East Texas and we will then add Anderson County on Friday. More are possible and if that is the case, we will let you know as soon as possible. No rain is forecast through the next 10 days or even longer. Lows will remain in the middle to upper 70s and highs in the middle to upper 90s. Even a few nearing 100 degrees late this weekend/early next week.