Opposing groups voice over longtime East Texas confederate statue

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Opposing groups gathered in an East Texas city, in reference to a long-standing confederate statue.
Over the past week in Marshall, groups have gathered, some in opposition and some in support, of a statue dedicated to confederate soldiers.
With a heavy law enforcement presence, groups gathered at the old Marshall courthouse to voice their opinions.
“The African American citizens of Harrison County, and those of us that had slaves in our ancestry, should not be forced to look at something that is causing chaos,” said protester Tasha Williams of Marshall.
“If you take away the history and delete it all, history’s going to repeat itself, one thing we don’t want to do,” said statue supporter Thomas Smith.
For 115 years, the monument has stood to honor confederate soldiers killed in battle. But now the point of contention is, should it stand any longer?
One group wants the statue removed, saying it is historically offensive, while a second group supports keeping it in place to preserve history.
“This statue, no matter what they say, is racially bound and it needs to be removed from this location. If they want to keep it, put it where history belongs. Put it in a confederate cemetery, put it in a museum,” says Williams.
“My great-grandfather fought in the battle of Mansfield, was killed there. When I was a young boy my parents brought me up here, showed me the statue and told me this was erected for those that didn’t come back,” said Harrison County resident Ron Whitis.
The issue was even addressed in comments to Harrison County Commissioners Court Wednesday morning.
“This is a complicated issue and we want to hear from our citizens, and do what’s best for our community,” said Harrison County Judge Chad Sims.
The protest and counter-protest were conducted peacefully.
The comments to the commissioners court were not an action item, but merely community input.
