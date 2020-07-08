Missing Camp County man found dead

CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man reported missing in Camp County last week has been found dead.
According to the Camp County Sheriff’s Office, Josh Searcy, 37, was found dead early Wednesday morning.
“Unfortunately he was deceased when we found him early Wednesday morning,” Sheriff Alan McCandless said.
The sheriff’s office said Searcy had last been seen Friday morning, July 3, at his residence on FM 993.
“We had talked to multiple people during the search for Josh,” Sheriff McCandless said. “After few leads were developed, a thorough search of the property around his home was conducted.”
The sheriff’s office said an inquest was held by Justice of the Peace Harold Kennington. The body was sent to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy.
