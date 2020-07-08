Harrison County residents hold opposing protests on Confederate statue

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Opposing groups gathered in Marshall Wednesday in reference to a long-standing confederate statue.
The statue, which honors Confederate soldiers killed in the Civil War, has stood on the old courthouse grounds for 115 years.
One group wants the statue removed saying it is historically offensive, while a second group supports keeping it in place to preserve history.
The issue was even addressed in comments to commissioners court Wednesday morning.
