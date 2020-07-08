Gregg County officials seeking help finding woman missing since March

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who has been missing since March.
According to the sheriff’s office, Ashley Lynn Ballenger, 33, was last seen on Mar. 10 in Longview. The sheriff’s office said she was reported missing to them on July 7. The sheriff’s office said Ashley is also known to go by the last name of Pierce.
She is 5′3″ tall, 130 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes. She has a Hello Kitty tattoo on her thigh and a scorpion tattoo on her back.
If you know Ashley’s whereabouts please contact Investigator David Falco at 903-236-8438 or the Gregg County Criminal Investigation Division at 903-236-8408.
