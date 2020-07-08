Gregg County health authority discusses coronavirus surface contamination

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The longer COVID-19 is around, the more the medical community is learning about the virus. The Gregg County Health Authority official we spoke with shared his take on becoming infected by touching contaminated surfaces.
Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne has his duties with the Gregg County Health Department, but he also continues to see patients on a regular basis, and is quick to give advice to anyone who asks about how long coronavirus or influenza can last on surfaces.
“Coronavirus stays one to three days. Influenza I think can stay up to four to five days on a surface,” Browne said.
But he says it depends on what type of surface.
“Hard contact surfaces seem to be pretty good for influenza to stay there. This virus seems to be more predilection of staying more viable if you have kind of like a cardboard, paper surface. And it may offer a little bit more, staying there longer and still infective,” Browne said.
And Browne thinks as far as influenza versus coronavirus surface contact infection probabilities, it’s a close call.
“I would think it’s the same,” Browne said.
So he thinks keeping your hands off your face and handwashing are still the best defense if you’re in a public place or just in unknown territory.
“You could go to a place where someone has coughed, sneezed all over the surfaces and then pick it up that way,” Browne said.
But Browne points out he believes infectivity is more likely in the air.
“We are really seeing more and more that it really is going not from this contact spread, more from person to person, which makes more sense than anything. And I would think the infectivity as being proven that that’s how you really get infected more than picking it up off a surface,” Browne said.
But Browne adds that both influenza and coronavirus can be contracted by touching an infected surface, and then touching your face or rubbing your eyes.
Dr. Browne says wearing a mask is a pretty good deterrent from contact infection since it tends to remind you to not touch your face, and if you do touch the mask it will act as a barrier.
