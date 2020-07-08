Gov. Abbott announces emergency relief funding for state higher education

“In the midst of an unprecedented pandemic, one of the most important drivers in jumpstarting our state’s economic recovery is Texas students having the ability and financial support needed to pursue a college degree or certificate and enter our state’s workforce with high-quality, productive careers ahead of them. This relief funding serves not only as a strategic investment in our students and the families who support them, but in the future resiliency of our state’s storied economy and workforce. I am proud to join state leaders in supporting the continuity of these critical financial aid programs and believe they will go a long way to mitigate the adverse impacts of COVID-19 on our economy and higher education system,” said Speaker Dennis Bonnen.