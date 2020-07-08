East Texas man on death row set to be the first state execution since Feb. 6

MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas man charged in a 1993 murder is set to face his final punishment Wednesday.
Billy Joe Wardlow, 45, was convicted of shooting and killing Carl Cole, 82, while trying to steal a truck at the elderly man’s home in Morris County.
Wardlow was 18-years-old at the time of the incident.
Wardlow had been scheduled to die by lethal injection on April 29, 2020, but was delayed by a Titus County district judge due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the Associated Press, his attorneys have attempted to stop the execution through the Supreme Court.
The AP cites, Wardlow’s execution would be the first in the state of Texas since February 6, 2020, if it is carried out Wednesday as scheduled by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
