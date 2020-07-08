Artist honors memory of fallen Panola County sheriff’s deputy

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - It’s been almost seven months since Panola County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Dickerson was killed in the line of duty. And as time goes on, it’s the mission of a Shreveport-Bossier communications officer and jailer to make sure Dickerson’s sacrifice is not forgotten.
On Wednesday morning, JaNiece Cefalu presented the Panola County Sheriff’s Office and Dickerson’s family with a painted portrait of the fallen deputy. Cefalu said her first painting was of fallen Shreveport officer Thomas LaValley, killed in the line of duty while Cefalu was working at the department.
“Having lost a child 24 years ago, I wanted to do something for his mother to show that his memory would never be forgotten,” Cefalu said. “I have also painted a portrait of officers and deputies from Baton Rouge, Dallas, Nacogdoches, Houston, and another officer from Shreveport.”
Dickerson’s widow and children were at Wednesday’s presentation along with members of the Panola County Sheriff’s Office.
“It just shows that Chris isn’t forgotten,” Dickerson said. “He’s still thought of and loved.”
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.