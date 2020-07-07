Rivalry games still on despite cancellation of the State Fair of Texas

DALLAS, Texas (KTRE) - Despite Big Tex saying ‘So long’ to the 2020 State Fair, there is still the chance that two college football rivalry games take place in the historic Cotton Bowl this fall.
While the Texas State Fair was officially canceled on Tuesday, the organization did say that no decision has been made on the two college football games.
The Red River Showdown between The University of Texas and The University of Oklahoma has been played since 1900. Dallas, except for three separate occurrences has been home to the game since 1912. The game is slated for October 10.
The other rivalry game to call the fairgrounds home is the State Fair Classic between Grambling State and Prairie View A&M University. It is set to take place the week before the Red River Showdown.
“While the State Fair of Texas is canceled for 2020, the NCAA, respective conferences, and participating universities – the University of Texas & University of Oklahoma and Prairie View A&M University & Grambling State University – will be in charge of making decisions regarding the football games that occur at Cotton Bowl Stadium during this unprecedented time of COVID-19,” a statement from the fair stated. “Should football be played this fall, the schools will be playing in the Cotton Bowl as scheduled, despite the cancellation of the 2020 State Fair. We will share those details as soon as we know more. "
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.