Reminder of segregated past to be removed from Mineola cemetery

“It takes a whole village to do things like this. As long as issues of racism and things of those nature are just one culture’s issue, it’s just that culture’s issue. But, when it becomes a national, a unified issue, then we can address it to a higher degree,” Boyd said. “Overall we have a wonderful city. We have a heart to work together and always to unify. It’s just finding those opportunities that present themselves and handle it in the right way that promotes peace and unity within our community.”