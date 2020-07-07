Numerous East Texas counties dealing with power outages after storm hits area

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Several thousand customers in East Texas and Louisiana are experiencing power outages after a storm system blew through the area Monday night and Tuesday morning, and crews are working to resolve the outages.
According to Oncor’s online outage map, the company was dealing with 163 active power outages as of about 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, and 1,990 customers were affected. While most of the outages are expected to be fixed by later today, the website is not giving an estimated repair time for some of the East Texas counties.
In East Texas, Oncor is reporting outages in the following counties:
- Anderson (191)
- Angelina (1)
- Cherokee (147)
- Henderson (158)
- Nacogdoches (1)
- Smith (252)
- Van Zandt (1)
The Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO), which serves parts of East Texas and Louisiana reported 2,189 power outages as of about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday morning. Most of those outages are in western Louisiana, according to the company’s online outage map. However, the company reported approximately 389 outages in the East Texas counties it serves.
Carey Sullivan, a spokeswoman for SWEPCO, said they expect to get power restored to most of their East Texas customers by the end of Tuesday.
The SWEPCO outage map showed the following outages for the East Texas counties the company serves:
- Gregg (145)
- Harrison (8)
- Panola (10)
- Rusk (205)
- Shelby (8)
- Titus (5 or less)
- Van Zandt 8
The Wood County Electric Cooperative had less than 30 power outages as of about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday. They included six in Smith County, 15 in Van Zandt County, and 1 in Wood County.
