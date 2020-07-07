Mahomes contract could mean bigger deals for Prescott, Watson

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The massive contract extension for Patrick Mahomes could be good news for quarterbacks Dak Prescott and Deshaun Watson.
Both quarterbacks are nearing the end of their deals could be in for a big pay day. The new salary cap structure benefits Mahomes and others getting big deals.
Last month, Prescott agreed to sign the franchise tender the Cowboys put on him earlier this year. The deal guarantees that Prescott will get paid $31 million. Reports state that Prescott is asking for around $40 million a year for a four year deal while the Cowboys seem to want a five year deal. If a deal can not be worked out by July 15, the two sides will have to wait until the off season and if the quarterback has another big year he could press for even more money.
Watson has proven his worth for the Texans. He is entering his fourth year of his rookie contract, which is the same for Mahomes. Watson has proven time and time again he can help the Texans win and it seems the team is building around Watson as a long term option at quarterback. The Texans will not need to push through a big deal like the Chiefs did but the Mahomes deal could better help both sides come to terms with what is plausible with the Texans financial situation.
Don’t expect to see Prescott and Watson bring in $400 million but they could easily make between $150 million and $200 million.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.