Mahomes contract could mean bigger deals for Prescott, Watson

Watson has proven his worth for the Texans. He is entering his fourth year of his rookie contract, which is the same for Mahomes. Watson has proven time and time again he can help the Texans win and it seems the team is building around Watson as a long term option at quarterback. The Texans will not need to push through a big deal like the Chiefs did but the Mahomes deal could better help both sides come to terms with what is plausible with the Texans financial situation.