Mahomes, Chiefs call contract a ‘Legacy Deal’

On the face of the deal, people may drop their jaw and ask is it really worth that. The base of the 10 year extension will pay Mahomes $477 Million. Incentives could jump it up to $503 Million. The big question will be if Mahomes could make it i the league that long. Playing over 10 years is not uncommon but with how tough the league can be there is no guarantee. What is guaranteed is $140 Million if his career ends early due to injury.