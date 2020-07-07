Former director of East Texas advocacy for the disabled pleads guilty to embezzling over $500K

Under federal statutes, Rottab faces up to 10 years in federal prison at sentencing. The maximum statutory sentence prescribed by Congress is provided here for information purposes, as the sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office. Rottab has agreed to pay restitution of $526,690.83 to ETCIL and their disabled clients