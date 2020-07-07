East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… The stationary front, which has been the focus of showers and thundershowers over the past few days will weaken and lift northward over the next few days taking with it the rain chances here in East Texas. We will continue to see showers/thundershowers through Wednesday, then the chances for rain ends and the heat will be on. An additional 1″ plus is possible through tomorrow for some areas. Mostly Sunny Skies should begin on Friday and continue through early next week with high temperatures going from the lower 90s on Wednesday to the mid to upper 90s Thursday through Tuesday…more in the upper 90s, Sunday through Tuesday.