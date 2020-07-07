Early voting numbers in Smith County see ‘significant rise’ in 2020, elections office says

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Early voting turnout in Smith County has surpassed previous primary runoff elections by wide margins, with three days left in early voting, according to an elections office official.
Karen Nelson, the elections administrator for Smith County, said the numbers are ‘significant’ when compared to other early voting elections.
KLTV 7′s Jeff Chavez also spoke with Nelson on voter safety and the measures the elections office is taking to make sure voters are safe at the polls.
