Affidavit: Double homicide in Smith County stemmed from argument about money

Smith County detectives later interviewed a witness. The witness said he had been with Saul Morado, Justino Betancourt, and Jose Betancourt at a restaurant on East Erwin St. in Tyler on June 28. He said that late in the evening, two trucks, a red F150 and a white F150 pulled up and a “skinny” and “chubby” Hispanic male entered the restaurant and confronted Justino Betancourt saying he owed them money. Justino Betancourt said he did not know them and a verbal argument began and got to the point where the restaurant manager told the unidentified men to leave the establishment. Both trucks left, but the red F150 came back shortly afterward and the “skinny” man exited the vehicle with a handgun and yelled for Justino Betancourt to come out. The manager once again told him to leave and after five minutes, he left.