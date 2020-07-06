WEBXTRA: Longview Police Department implements new policies amid COVID-19 pandemic

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview PD’s Brandon Thornton about the way they now operate since the pandemic.
“Over the last few months, we’ve been wearing masks and gloves while conducting business at the jails, hospitals, nursing homes and any other health care facilities. As of today, we’re wearing some type of face covering just about everywhere,” Thornton said. The only exception we have is when we’re driving in our own cars alone and when we’re eating lunch or eating dinner.”
