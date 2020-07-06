WATCH: Tyler sophomore Trude Lamb meets with ‘Tyler Rose’ Earl Campbell

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Trude Lamb, a sophomore at Robert E. Lee High School, is living a whirlwind life right now.
She’s already dealing with international interviews about why she won’t wear the name of her high school on her jersey when she runs cross-country. She plans to continue to refuse to wear Robert E. Lee jerseys until the school district changes the high school’s name from that of a Confederate general..
With all that is happening, Lamb has even had to deal with some disturbing social media posts from people who do not agree with her, but all of that faded to the background when her activism led to her meeting one of Tyler’s very own living legends, Earl Campbell.
Lamb told our Anissa Centers how she had a hard time believing she was meeting the “Tyler Rose.”
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.