Kilgore temporarily closes city pool after 2 lifeguards test positive for COVID-19

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The Kilgore City Pool is temporarily closed after two lifeguards tested positive for COVID-19.
The closure is a precautionary measure and the city has notified any patrons who had direct contact with the two lifeguards, according a post on the City of Kilgore’s Facebook page. The City has not announced when the pool will reopen.
The post goes on to say:
Anyone else who attended the pool should simply continue following CDC guidelines, wear a face mask when in public, socially distance outside of your family unit, and avoid high-risk activities.
Please monitor our Facebook page and the City of Kilgore website for a reopening date. We are taking this time to isolate our staff in accordance with CDC guidelines and sanitize our facility.
Ok, a bit more info that might help. The two individuals who were positive had very very little direct contact with any customers at the pool and never came to work once they started showing symptoms. As mentioned above, anyone who was exposed has already been notified.
If you weren’t notified, you weren’t exposed to either of them. Because of COVID, our pool protocols have had the Lifeguards social distancing from all patrons unless they needed to provide first aid or other services.
As such we’ve been trying to minimize any possibility of exposure. The reason for the closure is so that we can isolate other staff who may have been exposed. By doing this we are hoping to eliminate any chance of spreading it if other staff come down with COVID or become contagious.
