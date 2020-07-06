East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… More rain is likely over the next 48 hours. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches is certainly likely over much of the area. Some areas may see less and some more, but we all should get more life-giving rain through Wednesday. Chances are very good through Tuesday, then slightly less on Wednesday, but still in the forecast. Not much severe weather is expected, but a few storms could become strong to severe before it all ends. Thursday, we begin to really dry out…then the HEAT WILL BE ON!!! High temperatures this weekend and early next week will climb into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees, and stay there for several days…so get ready for the heat, humidity and the haze that is likely with some of the Saharan Dust hanging around. Have a great day, East Texas.