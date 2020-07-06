Andrew Melontree Sr, first Black Smith County commissioner, dies at age 89

Melontree was the first African American to be employed by Medical Center Hospital (presently U.T. Medical Center Hospital) as a Laboratory Technician (1956); be employed by the East Texas Tuberculosis Hospital (presently U.T. Health Center) as a Clinical Laboratory Director (1956); be employed by Stewart Blood Bank as a Medical Laboratory Technician (1962); be employed by Mother Francis Hospital as a Bacteriologist (1969); be appointed Election Judge by the Smith County Democratic Party (1969); achieved the status of Vice President for Branch Management – Tyler Savings and Loan Association (presently Bank of America 1971); be elected Smith County Commissioner (1982), and he was nominated for United States Marshal for the Eastern Judicial District of Texas (1993).