WEBXTRA: Lake Tyler family enjoyed July 4th weekend amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - As the Fourth of July weekend comes to a close, some families at Lake Tyler said they enjoyed themselves as they watched the fireworks and spent time with friends and family.
KLTV’s Dante Nuñez explains how one family spent their holiday weekend amid a pandemic.
On Saturday, fireworks colored the sky as we celebrated America’s day of independence. Today, some families were seen on the lake, and Whitehouse resident Sarah Meeks said she enjoyed her time out on the water.
“I think this is everybody’s way of getting out of the house and having to forgo the mask, the rules, and just getting out and having a good time,” Sarah Meeks said. “Obviously, if you’re parked with other boats, you’re not social distancing but we like to cruise around. If you’re on your own boat, you’re social distancing. No masks were worn, I don’t believe, especially during the heat.”
Whitehouse resident Chance Meeks said this holiday weekend was much needed.
“We come out here to relax and get away from it all,” Chance Meeks said. “I love it. This is our reset button, and I think that’s why everybody comes out here, to do the same thing.”
The family set up camp on the night of July 2nd and Chance Meeks described in his own words, how the public went about wearing masks.
“I didn’t see any masks, except for the restaurants,” Chance Meeks said. “The owner is doing a great job at that and going by the rules. But as far as that goes, nothing in the campgrounds themselves, but everybody stayed apart and got some fresh air, got out of the house.”
Overall, the family says they enjoyed their holiday weekend.
“I think it was a great weekend; we always have a good time at lake Tyler,” Chance Meeks said. “Fireworks are always great, so I can’t say nothing but good things about what Tyler is doing. It’s nice to be able to come to a place like this and spend time with your family.”
Some families were seen fishing, boating, swimming, and more.
