WATCH: Longview celebrates Fourth of July with Fireworks and Freedom event

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Even though many East Texas towns canceled their Fourth of July fireworks shows in the wake of Gov. Greg Abbott’s newest announcement regarding large gatherings of people, the City of Longview put on a spectacular fireworks show Saturday night.
The city held its Fireworks and Freedom event at the Longview Convention Complex.
Last week, Abbott issued a proclamation that gave cities and counties the authority to impose restrictions on outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people. Before, the order only applied to outdoor gatherings with 500 or more people.
Shawn Hara, a spokesman for the City of Longview, said in a previous East Texas News the planned precautions they already had in place for the Fireworks and Freedom event were in line with the newest orders from the governor’s office.
“The new advice from the governor’s office is already in keeping with what we were planning to do for July 4. We already have it scheduled to be a drive-in only event. We’re spacing out the cars so that when you come to it you don’t have to stay in your vehicle, but you need to stay at your vehicle,” Hara said. “That does mean that it cuts down on our capacity during the event, but at this point, it just seems like that’s the best way. If we’re going to have an event like this, we need to make sure that everyone can social distance.”
Although there were food trucks at the event, attendees were encouraged to practice proper social distancing when they visited the food trucks.
The gates at the convention complex opened at 7 p.m., and the fireworks show, which was choreographed with patriotic music, was held at 9:30 p.m.
However, the festival portion of the Fireworks and Freedom event, which included the live main stage, vendors, and carnival rides was canceled for 2020.
