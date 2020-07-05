5th suspect in 2019 Sulphur Springs home-invasion robbery now in custody

5th suspect in 2019 Sulphur Springs home-invasion robbery now in custody
Tyreese Williams (Source: Hopkins County Jail website)
By Gary Bass | July 5, 2020 at 5:18 PM CDT - Updated July 5 at 5:18 PM

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities in Hopkins County have arrested a man who was wanted by the Sulphur Springs Police Department in connection with a home-invasion robbery that occurred in September of 2019.

Tyreese Tupac Shukar Williams, 21, is still being held in the Hopkins County Jail on two aggravated robbery charges and a burglary with the intent to commit another felony charge. Collectively, his bond amount has been set at $1.5 million.

Williams was booked into the Hopkins County Jail on June 29.

A spokesperson for the Sulphur Springs Police Department said that all three of Williams’ charges stem from a home-invasion robbery that occurred in September of 2019.

Williams was the last of five suspects that have been arrested in connection to the alleged incident. Williams had been a fugitive since September of 2019.

While Williams was still a fugitive, police said he should be considered armed and dangerous because guns were used during the alleged home invasion.

Previous stories: Sulphur Springs police continue search for fugitive wanted for 2019 home invasion

Sulphur Springs police looking for man wanted for aggravated robbery, other crimes

Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.