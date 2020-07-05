5th suspect in 2019 Sulphur Springs home-invasion robbery now in custody

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities in Hopkins County have arrested a man who was wanted by the Sulphur Springs Police Department in connection with a home-invasion robbery that occurred in September of 2019.
Tyreese Tupac Shukar Williams, 21, is still being held in the Hopkins County Jail on two aggravated robbery charges and a burglary with the intent to commit another felony charge. Collectively, his bond amount has been set at $1.5 million.
Williams was booked into the Hopkins County Jail on June 29.
A spokesperson for the Sulphur Springs Police Department said that all three of Williams’ charges stem from a home-invasion robbery that occurred in September of 2019.
Williams was the last of five suspects that have been arrested in connection to the alleged incident. Williams had been a fugitive since September of 2019.
While Williams was still a fugitive, police said he should be considered armed and dangerous because guns were used during the alleged home invasion.
