Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Sunday, East Texas! We started our morning off cloudy and muggy in the middle 70s. After a healthy cluster of thunderstorms moved through the eastern half of East Texas this morning, more pop-up showers and thundershowers will be possible throughout Sunday but due to their scattered nature not everyone will see the rain. Whether you catch an afternoon shower or not, our extra cloud cover will help keep temperatures down just a bit, with most of East Texas warming into the lower 90s for highs. We will see slightly better coverage of showers and thundershowers in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday of next week which will thankfully keep our afternoon highs down in the lower 90s, but it will be short lived as skies dry out for the second half of the next work week, which will in turn allow those highs to steadily climb right back into the middle 90s by Friday and potentially upper 90s in a few areas by Saturday. Stay dry and safe, and be prepared for the humidity today!