Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Sure hope you enjoyed this holiday weekend. After another warm day and mostly dry day, we will see yet another night of potential showers and isolated thunderstorms which could bring some heavy rainfall and gusty winds to localized areas overnight. We will see slightly better coverage of showers and thundershowers in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday of next week which will thankfully keep our afternoon highs down in the lower 90s, but it will be short lived as skies mostly dry out for the second half of the next work week, which will in turn allow those highs to steadily climb right back into the middle 90s by Friday and potentially upper 90s in a few areas by next weekend. Stay dry tomorrow and be careful on those wet roads!