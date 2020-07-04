76-year woman dies in 1-vehicle crash on FM 852 in Wood County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A 76-year-old Winnsboro died in a wreck after her vehicle went off of FM 852 in Wood County Friday night and struck a tree.
According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the wreck, which occurred about a half-mile from Winnsboro at about 8:45 p.m. on Friday.
The preliminary crash report shows that Judith Sutton Hughes was driving a 2009 Nissan Versa southeast on FM 852, when for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the road to the south and hit a tree, the press release stated.
Sutton was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. A Wood County justice of the peace pronounced Hughes dead at the scene, and her body was taken to Beaty Funeral Home in Winnsboro.
The crash remains under investigation,” the press release stated.
