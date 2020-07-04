31-year-old Longview man dies in 1-vehicle rollover wreck in Harrison County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A 31-year-old Longview man died in a one-vehicle rollover wreck that occurred on FM 726 in Harrison County Friday night. Two other people suffered serious injuries in the crash.
According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the fatal crash at about 6:45 p.m. Friday. The wreck occurred approximately five miles northwest of Harleton in Harrison County.
The preliminary crash report shows that David Charles Lovewell was driving a 2012 Dodge Durango west on Fm 726 when he entered a sharp curve in the road at an unsafe speed, the press release stated. The SUV went into the north bar ditch, struck a culvert, and rolled over.
Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Nancy George pronounced David Lovewell dead at the scene.
Two passengers in the vehicle, 28-year-old Rachel Cheyenne Lovewell and a 15-year-old girl, were transported to CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Hospital in Longview. According to the press release, Rachel Lovewell is in serious condition, and the girl is in critical condition.
The preliminary crash report shows that no one was wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred, the press release stated.
The wreck is still under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.