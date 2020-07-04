Smith County deputies arrest suspect in double homicide that occurred on Hwy 110

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a suspect in connection with a double homicide that occurred on State Highway 110 Monday morning.
Ramiro Ortiz, 34, of Tyler, was booked into the Smith County Jail Friday, and he was charged with first-degree felony murder and an immigration detainer. His bond amount was set at $1.5 million for the murder charge.
No other details were available regarding Ortiz’ arrest.
The double homicide, a shooting incident, occurred in the 5300 block of Highway 110 North in Tyler near the intersection with New Harmony Road. Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Monday, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call and found men dead.
“We discovered there was a third individual who showed up at a Tyler hospital with gunshot wounds, as well,” said Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith.
Smith said on Wednesday that the case has multiple scenes in multiple parts of the county.
The victims who died were identified as Justino Rosales-Betancourt, 32, and Jose Manuel Betancourt, 35. Saul Morado, 20, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident.
Smith County Court at Law Judge No. 2 Taylor Heaton issued the arrest warrant for Ortiz.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.