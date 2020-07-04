Saturday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good afternoon, East Texas and happy Independence Day! Just like the past few days, you can expect a quick warm up into the lower to middle 90s for afternoon highs, with heat index values making it *feel* hotter than 100 degrees across most of the area during the heat of the day. Scattered pop-up showers and thundershowers will be possible this afternoon and early evening, so be sure you have somewhere indoors to get to just to be safe. More scattered showers and isolated storms will be possible later this evening and overnight as an upper-level disturbance is expected to dip into East Texas, so please remain weather alert and keep an eye out for updates to the forecast while you enjoy this Independence Day. Scattered rain chances will persist into Sunday as well, but not everyone will see the rain. More widespread showers and thundershowers move into the forecast for Monday and Tuesday of next week which will thankfully knock our afternoon highs back down into the lower 90s, but it will be short lived as skies dry out for the second half of the next work week, which will in turn allow those highs to steadily climb right back into the middle 90s by Friday.